Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be held at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

“La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will face “The Man” Becky Lynch in a WWE Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

Additionally, “The Role Model” Bayley will take on Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification (No DQ) Match.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.