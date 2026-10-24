Ric Flair Released From Hospital, Provides Health Update

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has returned home after being hospitalized following a fall in Tampa, Florida, on Friday. The 77-year-old wrestling legend has confirmed that he is now focused on recovering from his injuries and reassured fans that he expects to be okay.

Flair was treated for an eye injury at Tampa General Hospital after reportedly falling outside a Wagamama restaurant and bar. He remained under medical care until early Saturday morning before being discharged, later taking to social media to thank those who had reached out with messages of support. “Thank you all for the messages and prayers,” Flair wrote. “I will get back to you each individually as I get stronger. Thank you to all the Tampa General Hospital staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30am. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did for me!” He added, “I am focused on my healing and recovery right now. I will be okay!”

Flair also addressed concerns about posts appearing on his Facebook account while he was hospitalized. The former WWE Champion explained that he no longer controls the page amid an ongoing legal dispute involving a digital talent agency and apologized for content published during his hospital stay. “And just so you know for those who were asking and wondering, I don’t own my own Facebook page anymore,” Flair wrote. “I apologize for the reckless posting behavior on my Facebook when I was in the hospital. It was completely inappropriate!”

According to TMZ, Flair had been at the Wagamama bar before getting up and walking across the street, where he suddenly fell. The incident reportedly left him with facial injuries and significant bleeding from his eye, prompting emergency personnel to respond and transport him to the hospital by ambulance.

The fall occurred just hours after Flair revealed that he would be unable to attend Washington State Horror Con this weekend due to a separate health concern. He has reportedly been dealing with a blood clot in his leg for several months, restricting his ability to undertake lengthy journeys.

Flair is also reportedly scheduled to undergo a procedure involving the affected vein as part of his ongoing treatment. There has been no confirmed indication that the blood clot contributed to Friday’s fall.

Despite experiencing two health-related setbacks in a short period, Flair’s latest update confirms that he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. The WWE Hall of Famer has thanked fans for their continued support while he concentrates on his health.