Anthony Bowens Sparks NJPW Speculation Following AEW Contract Expiration

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens has sparked speculation about his wrestling future after sharing a social media photo taken outside the New Japan Pro-Wrestling LA Dojo.

Bowens posted the image on Friday, prompting fans to question whether a potential move to NJPW could be on the horizon. The timing of his visit was particularly interesting, as AEW star Kevin Knight was scheduled to conduct seminars at the facility that same day, according to an official NJPW announcement. However, there has been no confirmation that Bowens attended the seminars or has entered negotiations with New Japan.

The speculation comes amid uncertainty surrounding Bowens’ contractual status following his departure from AEW. His contract is believed to have expired on October 1, although he has yet to publicly confirm where he intends to continue his wrestling career.

Bowens last competed for AEW during the All In London Buy-In pre-show, where he was part of The Opps in an eight-man tag team match against Lio Rush and The Rascalz. His team came up short in what would become his final match for the promotion.

During an October 12 interview, Bowens indicated that he already had a preferred direction in mind for the next chapter of his career, while acknowledging that his plans were not guaranteed to materialize. “I know deep down what I want to do and we’ll see if it works out,” Bowens stated.

Bowens established himself as a prominent member of AEW’s tag team division during his time with the company, capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Max Caster as part of The Acclaimed. The duo later joined forces with Billy Gunn to win the AEW World Trios Championships.

Although his latest social media post has fueled discussion about a possible NJPW appearance, a visit to the LA Dojo does not necessarily indicate that a deal is being negotiated.

For now, Bowens’ next wrestling destination remains unconfirmed, with fans awaiting an official announcement regarding his future following his reported AEW contract expiration.