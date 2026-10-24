New Details Emerge On PAC’s Health History Following AEW Star’s Death At 40

Additional details have emerged regarding the medical history of former AEW star PAC, also known to WWE fans as Neville, following his death at the age of 40.

AEW announced PAC’s passing on September 27, 2026, after the wrestler was found dead inside a rental car in a Chicago-area parking lot less than 24 hours after the company’s All Out pay-per-view event. His death, attributed to bronchial asthma, prompted questions about the circumstances surrounding the sudden medical emergency.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, PAC had previously experienced lung-related problems and blood clots, which reportedly influenced how he managed his international travel schedule. Unlike fellow British wrestler Will Ospreay, who regularly travels between the United States and England, PAC reportedly limited his flights by spending extended periods in America before returning to the United Kingdom for several weeks at a time.

Meltzer noted that PAC maintained an intense physical training routine, including regular weightlifting and cardiovascular exercise, making the circumstances of his death particularly unexpected.

Dr. Alex Patel, a Toronto-based critical care physician, discussed the medical circumstances with Meltzer and explained that fatal asthma attacks are uncommon. He noted that individuals who experience such emergencies often have a history of asthma-related hospitalizations, although there was no indication that PAC had such a history. Patel described the situation as “very sad and rare.”

The discussion also addressed PAC’s previously reported blood clot issues in 2023. Patel explained that prolonged air travel, particularly long-haul flights, is a recognized risk factor for pulmonary embolisms. Preventative measures can include compression stockings, movement during flights, and blood-thinning medication in certain circumstances.

Patel also outlined how a history of blood clots could potentially affect heart function and increase the risk of complications during a severe asthma attack. However, he stressed that there was insufficient medical information to determine whether those factors played any role in PAC’s death.

“If you do have underlying blood clots, they can affect the right side of your heart. There is some link between severe asthma attacks, and death, occurring more in people who have underlying heart issues so certainly if the right side of his heart was affected, it could lead them at higher risk for asthmatic complications. Difficult to know, though without a heart or echo report on what his underlying heart function was, and if it was affected by the pulmonary embolism.”

Patel emphasized that any connection between PAC’s previous blood clots and his fatal asthma attack remains speculative without access to medical records detailing his underlying heart function. His comments were intended to explain potential medical risk factors rather than establish a definitive cause beyond the reported bronchial asthma.

The physician characterized the circumstances as an exceptionally rare occurrence and noted that the rapid progression of a severe asthma attack can leave very little time for medical intervention. He also suggested that immediate access to medical personnel, such as those present at a wrestling event, might have provided a different opportunity for emergency treatment, although the outcome cannot be known.

PAC’s sudden passing has left the wrestling community mourning a performer widely respected for his athletic ability, physical conditioning, and dedication to his craft. While the latest medical discussion provides additional context about his reported health history, it does not establish that his previous blood clot issues contributed to his death.