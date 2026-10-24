Michael Hayes Reveals More Surgeries May Be Ahead After Losing 50 Pounds

WWE Hall of Famer and longtime producer Michael Hayes has opened up about his ongoing health struggles, revealing that he may require additional surgeries despite making significant progress with his weight loss and mobility.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, the 67-year-old discussed undergoing multiple joint replacement procedures over the past several years. Hayes admitted that while the operations have helped in some areas, the lengthy recovery periods have become increasingly frustrating. “I had the hip replaced in ’20, I had this replaced in ’22, I had this replaced in ’24. I’m so sick of surgeries, and I need more,” Hayes said. “I’m really sick of the recoveries. The recoveries are the sh*ts.”

Hayes also reflected on his past substance use while explaining why he chose not to take pain medication following his surgeries. The WWE veteran acknowledged his history with cocaine and alcohol, noting that prescription painkillers had never been something he was interested in using. “You know what’s funny? I would never take pain medication when I had all those surgeries. I was never a pill guy. I liked cocaine. The only reason I liked cocaine was so I could keep drinking. I hated cocaine without drinking.”

When asked whether further operations were still a possibility, Hayes confirmed that one of his shoulders continues to cause significant discomfort. “Oh, I do. Yeah. This shoulder’s really bad.”

Despite those ongoing issues, Hayes revealed that he has experienced a major improvement in his overall physical condition after losing 50 pounds. He credited a combination of Wegovy and Diamond Dallas Page’s DDP Yoga program with helping him reduce his weight and regain mobility over the past year. “So I got on Wegovy about a year and two months ago, and I started doing DDP Yoga, and man, I’ve dropped 50 pounds, and my mobility is so much better now. So much better.”

Hayes praised the workout program for delivering noticeable results, explaining that Page has personally developed exercises tailored to his physical limitations. Although he acknowledged that the routine was initially challenging, he said maintaining consistency has made a significant difference. “It’s not the hardest thing in the world to do but you get results from it. It’s hard at first. It’s very hard at first. But once you get into the routine… Dallas has made me my own workouts.”

While his recent progress has been encouraging, Hayes admitted that his previous surgeries have not always met his expectations. He revealed that his shoulders remain problematic and suggested that he may eventually need another procedure involving his previously replaced left hip. “My shoulders are horrible. Even the one that got fixed ain’t great. It’s better than it was. I think my expectation level was way too high for all my surgeries.”

He continued, “The only one that really worked for me was my hip, because it’s a lot better, yet I feel the left one starting to do the little twinges so that’s probably another thing that I got to look forward to in a couple of years.”

Hayes remains an influential figure behind the scenes in WWE, where he serves as Vice President of Creative Writing and Booking. Elsewhere during the interview, he revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has encouraged him to help develop Bobby Roode as a potential successor to his backstage role.

Although Hayes has not announced plans to retire, his comments highlighted both the physical challenges he continues to face and the improvements he has made through his recent lifestyle changes.