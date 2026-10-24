Michin And B-Fab React To Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On SmackDown

Michin and B-Fab celebrated a major milestone in their WWE careers on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with a victory over Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley.

The duo, collectively known as The Baddies, secured the titles during the October 23, 2026, broadcast following a controversial finish that involved Jade Cargill.

In the closing moments of the match, Michin countered Paxley’s attempted Cemetery Driver before Cargill delivered a cheap shot. Michin then connected with the Styles Clash on Paxley to secure the pinfall victory, crowning herself and B-Fab the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Following the match, both women took to social media to reflect on their achievement, with Michin expressing particular gratitude for the opportunity to capture championship gold in her hometown in front of family and friends. “So thankful to achieve this in my hometown. It’s still so surreal omg.. being able to have my family witness this live in the stands… thank you, oppa for wrestling me when we were kids. You planted this nugget of an insane dream.”

So thankful to achieve this in my hometown. It’s still so surreal omg.. being able to have my family witness this live in the stands… thank you, oppa for wrestling me when we were kids. You planted this nugget of an insane dream. I love you, 909. Fontana’s Finest 💙 #wwe #smackdown — Big Meech 미친 (@MiaYim) October 24, 2026

Michin concluded her message by paying tribute to her hometown, writing, “I love you, 909. Fontana’s Finest.”

B-Fab also shared an emotional message on Twitter/X, reflecting on her journey through professional wrestling and the importance of believing in herself despite the obstacles she has faced. “Wow what a journey really.. no one knows your story and path like you so when you have moments of glory and moments you felt like you overcame it means the world.”

She continued with an encouraging message about perseverance and self-belief. “When people don’t believe in you have to believe in yourself and keep going. Push even when you don’t think you can. You will thank yourself later! You did it B!!”

Wow what a journey really.. no one knows your story and path like you so when you have moments of glory and moments you felt like you overcame it means the world. When people don’t believe in you have to believe in yourself and keep going. Push even when you don’t think you can. You will thank yourself later! ❤️❤️ You did it B!! — Briana Brandy (@TheVibeBri) October 24, 2026

The championship victory represents a significant accomplishment for both women, who now begin their reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following their win over Bliss and Paxley.