Rob Van Dam Scores Victory At Indy Event, Motor City Machine Guns Also In Action

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam returned to the ring on Friday, October 23, picking up a victory over Sean Carr at FLEX Wrestling’s The Whole FLEXin’ Show in Elmira, New York.

The event took place at the LECOM Event Center, with Van Dam accompanied to the ring by his longtime associate Bill Alfonso. According to PWInsider.com, Carr put up a competitive fight against the ECW legend, countering an early Van Daminator attempt before taking control for much of the contest.

Van Dam eventually mounted a comeback with assistance from Alfonso, who placed a steel chair across Carr’s chest to set up Rolling Thunder. Alfonso later struck Carr with the chair himself, creating an opening for Van Dam to connect with his signature Five Star Frog Splash and secure the pinfall victory.

The show also featured former WWE and TNA stars Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, collectively known as the Motor City Machine Guns. The veteran tag team defeated The High Seas after executing their Dream Sequence combination to score the pinfall.

Both matches were among the featured attractions at FLEX Wrestling’s October 23 event, which brought several recognizable wrestling names to Elmira for The Whole FLEXin’ Show.