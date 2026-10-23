Ric Flair Hospitalized After Fall In Florida Hours After Revealing Blood Clot

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Tampa, Florida, on Friday after suffering a fall outside a restaurant, just hours after publicly revealing that he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

According to TMZ.com, sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that Flair had been at a Wagamama restaurant earlier that morning. After getting up from the bar, the wrestling legend reportedly left his phone and drink behind before walking across the street, where he suddenly fell and sustained injuries to his face.

TMZ reported that Flair suffered cuts to his head and eye, with significant bleeding from the eye area. There were also concerns that the 77-year-old may have sustained a concussion, although that has not been medically confirmed.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and provided assistance before Flair was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Further details regarding his condition, the extent of his injuries, and whether he would require additional treatment were not immediately available.

The incident occurred just hours after Flair informed fans that he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg, which had prevented him from traveling by air. However, there has been no confirmed indication that the blood clot was connected to Friday’s fall.

Flair’s hospitalization comes amid concerns about his health following the earlier announcement. As of this writing, no additional information has been released regarding his recovery or when he may be discharged from the hospital.