Backstage News On WWE’s Expected Payout For WrestleMania 43

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been numerous questions and concerns regarding WWE’s plans for Crown Jewel 2026, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. These concerns stem from the escalating violence in the region. Additionally, the United States Embassy and Consulates in Riyadh have issued multiple security alerts due to attacks by the Houthis, and U.S. citizens are being advised against traveling to the country.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s decision to continue advertising and moving forward with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He explained that WWE is cautious about jeopardizing its relationship with the Saudi Arabian government, especially considering the significant financial implications for WrestleMania 43, which is also set to be held in Riyadh next year.

Meltzer revealed that the Saudi General Entertainment Authority is paying WWE $150 million to host WrestleMania in Riyadh. He mentioned being informed that the fee is over $100 million, with sources in Saudi Arabia indicating it exceeds this amount. Typically, WWE would receive around $55 million for hosting a Premium Live Event (PLE) of this magnitude, and the company is keen not to put this lucrative deal at risk.

Meltzer also reported that WWE has contingency plans in place in the event they cannot proceed with the scheduled Crown Jewel date. Last month, the U.S. Department of State issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia, urging citizens to reconsider travel to the country. Some areas even fall under a Level 4 advisory, which advises U.S. citizens to leave.

Meltzer suggested that if the U.S. government were to elevate the travel advisory to Level 4, it would provide WWE with a “bail-out” for Crown Jewel, as the decision would then be beyond the company’s control. This development would also allow WWE to save face and avoid potentially offending Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

For now, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for November 7 at the Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WrestleMania 43 is planned for April 2027 in the same location.