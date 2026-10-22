Ilja Dragunov Says He Has No Regrets About His WWE Run

AEW star Ilja Dragunov appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including if he has any regrets about his WWE run.

Dragunov said, “No. I mean, why should I? I just celebrated a beautiful, next chapter in my career. I definitely made a name for myself. I was highly successful in NXT UK; I was highly successful in NXT. I was — I still consider myself pretty successful on the main roster.”

On the fans’ response to his work:

“I have a beautiful fan base but I was never the character — like, for me it’s very clear to know that there are only two categories of people watching my work. Either people who are extremely behind me, really get me, really get emotionally invested into me. Or its the polar opposite, the people that think I’m the cringiest person in the world and whatnot. I don’t even know all the critique that is towards my person, but I love it that way. Because people care, and that’s what you want to do as a performer. You want to make people care, and you’re not a good performer if you’re not polarizing the masses.”

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