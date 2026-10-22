Thursday, October 22, 2026
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Current Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Full Gear 2026
AEW Full Gear 2026

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has announced the lineup for its 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next month.

At the event, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) will defend their titles against Wrathlander (Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander). Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will face off against the Don Callis Family (“Dunkzilla” Mark Davis and Jake Doyle).

AEW Full Gear 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, November 14th, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be broadcast live on PPV.

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