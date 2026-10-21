PAC’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed Following AEW Star’s Passing At Age 40

New details have emerged surrounding the death of former AEW star PAC, with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly determining that the 40-year-old wrestler died from bronchial asthma.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW announced PAC’s passing on September 27, 2026, less than 24 hours after he competed at the company’s All Out pay-per-view.

PAC, who was also known as Neville during his WWE career, was found unresponsive inside a rental car in a parking lot in the Chicago area. According to the New York Post, a report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The report states that PAC’s wife, Natalie Taylor, called his cellphone on September 27 while law enforcement officers were already at the scene. When police answered the call, Taylor reportedly told investigators that she had last spoken with her husband less than three hours before he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, PAC had informed his wife that he planned to stop at a CAVA restaurant before making his way to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Taylor also told investigators that her husband had previously been diagnosed with a medical condition and had been prescribed medication. The medical examiner’s report further noted that Taylor said PAC had “no history of illicit drug or alcohol abuse.” Investigators reportedly discovered inhalers at the scene, while toxicology testing returned no significant findings.

Following the examination, officials determined that PAC’s cause of death was bronchial asthma, with the manner of death classified as natural.

PAC had been a prominent member of the AEW roster, including his involvement with the Death Riders faction, and his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from the professional wrestling community.

The latest findings provide additional clarity regarding the circumstances of his death, which occurred shortly after his final AEW appearance at All Out.

PAC was 40 years old.