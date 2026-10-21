Ilja Dragunov Responds To Backlash Over Brock Lesnar No-Selling His Offense

Former WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov has addressed the criticism surrounding his elimination by Brock Lesnar during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match, explaining why he does not view the moment as a setback in his wrestling career.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Dragunov was asked about the reaction from fans who were frustrated by Lesnar appearing to no-sell his offense during the match.

Rather than expressing disappointment with how the encounter unfolded, Dragunov thanked his supporters for being passionate enough to defend him. “First of all, that’s a shout-out to all the fans who feel for me, are passionate about me, and get angry on my behalf. I love all of you guys,” Dragunov said. “You’ve been sticking around with me forever, so I appreciate your concern.”

Dragunov explained that his wrestling persona has never been built around consistently dominating opponents. Instead, much of his success has come from portraying someone willing to endure punishment and fight back against seemingly overwhelming opposition. “But honestly, as I’ve said before, if you really understand the persona I’ve portrayed in the ring for most of my career, I’ve been facing monsters, you know?”

He also acknowledged the challenge of sharing the ring with someone of Lesnar’s physical presence. “At the end of the day, you can’t change certain things. When you have someone like Brock Lesnar standing in front of you, most people would run away as soon as that happens. That’s simply what would happen.”

Dragunov maintained that he made the most of the situation and did not believe the encounter undermined his established character. “But as a persona, as Ilja Dragunov, who’s tough mentally and physically, I think I did the best I could with what I was given and how the whole situation unfolded.”

“I can’t change anything about it, but my best career moments have come from my vulnerability. I didn’t become a name by being the person who dominates at all times.”

The former NXT Champion pointed to his history of enduring brutal matches, explaining that his ability to recover from punishment has always been a defining element of his performances. “I made a name for myself in moments when I was beaten down, sometimes badly. I don’t know how good the camera angle is, but my nose actually turns to the right because it’s been broken a couple of times.”

Dragunov added that he sees these moments as opportunities to tell compelling stories rather than evidence of weakness. “But it’s always been about how I fought back and recovered from those moments because they make great stories. So I don’t see it as a defeat.”

While acknowledging that fans might have preferred a different outcome, Dragunov insisted that he has not spent time dwelling on the Royal Rumble encounter. “I’m glad people are upset on my behalf, and maybe things could have worked out differently. I don’t know that today, but I can tell you that I haven’t given it a second or third thought.”

Dragunov also reflected on his WWE career, expressing pride in his accomplishments across NXT UK, NXT and the main roster. “I just celebrated a beautiful, beautiful next chapter in my career. I definitely made a name for myself. I was highly successful in NXT UK, and I was highly successful in NXT.”

He added that he considers his main roster run successful as well, particularly because of the connection he developed with his audience. “I still consider myself pretty successful on the main roster because, again, I have a beautiful fan base.”

Dragunov acknowledged that his intense wrestling style and emotional presentation have always divided audiences, but he believes that kind of reaction is valuable for a performer. “But I was never the kind of character who appealed to everyone. For me, it’s very clear that there are only two categories of people watching my work.”

“Either they’re completely behind me and really understand me and get emotionally invested in me, or they’re at the opposite end of the spectrum and think I’m the cringiest person in the world, and whatnot.”

Rather than being discouraged by criticism, Dragunov said he welcomes strong reactions because they demonstrate that viewers are emotionally invested in his work. “I don’t even know all the criticism directed at me, but I love it that way because people care. That’s what you want to do as a performer.”

“You want to make people care, and you’re not a good performer if you’re not polarizing the masses.”

Dragunov’s comments make it clear that he has moved on from the Royal Rumble controversy and remains proud of the character and career he built in WWE.

Now entering a new chapter following his departure from the company, Dragunov appears more focused on his future than revisiting the criticism surrounding his encounter with Lesnar.