Roman Reigns And Solo Sikoa Share Emotional Off-Air Moment After WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa shared a notable moment after the October 19 edition of WWE Raw went off the air, with the two embracing following a chaotic confrontation involving The Bloodline and The 946.

Monday night’s episode, which took place in San Diego, California, concluded with another heated encounter between the rival factions.

Jimmy and Jey Uso confronted The 946, leading to a physical altercation that escalated when Solo Sikoa joined the fight. Despite Sikoa’s involvement, The 946 maintained its numerical advantage and managed to overwhelm The Bloodline members. However, the situation changed when Roman Reigns unexpectedly returned to the arena.

Earlier in the evening, Reigns had seemingly departed the building following his confrontation with Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, making his return during the closing segment a surprise. The World Heavyweight Champion entered the ring to help even the odds, allowing The Bloodline to regain control and force The 946 to retreat as Raw came to an end. While the televised broadcast concluded with The Bloodline standing together, fans in attendance witnessed an additional moment after the cameras stopped rolling.

Fan-recorded footage circulating on social media showed Sikoa embracing Jimmy and Jey Uso following the confrontation. Reigns then joined the interaction, sharing an embrace with Sikoa in a moment that was not included in the television broadcast. The exchange was particularly significant given the complicated history between Reigns and Sikoa, who have previously been involved in a bitter struggle over leadership of The Bloodline. Their embrace offered a noteworthy visual following months of tension between the two, although WWE has not formally addressed the off-air interaction as part of its ongoing storyline.

Earlier in the show, Reigns also participated in a face-to-face confrontation with Sami Zayn as the company continued building toward their upcoming championship encounter.

Reigns and Zayn are scheduled to face each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With tensions continuing to escalate between The Bloodline and The 946, the unexpected show of unity between Reigns and Sikoa adds another development to the faction’s ongoing story.