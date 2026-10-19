Update On Toni Storm’s AEW Absence And Status

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the WrestleDream post-show media scrum to discuss several topics, including Britt Baker’s partnership with Persephone.

Khan said, “It’s been great having Britt back in AEW. And also, she’s formed a very successful pair with the TBS Champion Persephone, who is also the CMLL World Women’s Champion, and they teamed up in Arena Mexico last night and flew back here. They were teaming up last night, and then Persephone came, defended the title tonight and Britt was here. Persephone won the match without outside interference, because Britt has interfered in some of her matches. Tonight, Persephone did it on her own. She’s a great wrestler and those were great challengers. I would love to see any of them and all of them back at the ring with Persephone and also could be some interesting pairs. Also, Britt got involved when Persephone won the title from Maya World, the former TBS Champion. Maya World’s been out injured; she’s having a great 2026. Somebody who’s really stepped up and filled in in what’s been an incredible year, and I think the women’s wrestling has been great. So, a lot of exciting possibilities. It’s great to have Britt back as you asked about, but also a lot of great things happening with the TBS Title and her teammate lately, Persephone the champ.”

On “Timeless” Toni Storm’s absence and status:

“You asked about the former World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm. Well, I know we’ve been missing “Timeless” Toni Storm, but everybody’s just been doing absolutely fantastic. The women’s wrestling in AEW has seen the locker room absolutely step up in the absence of the former World Champion; we have a great World Champion now in Mercedes Moné, who’s had her first successful defense of the World Championship tonight. The former World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm is certainly on a lot of our minds. And I can’t say when or where, but I know “Timeless” Toni Storm will be back in AEW and looking to get payback for whoever it was that took her out.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.