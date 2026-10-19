Tommaso Ciampa Opens Up About His AEW Run

AEW star Tommaso Ciampa spoke with Adam Bernard of The Sportster about various topics, including his time with the company so far.

Ciampa said, “One word, I would just go with fun. But I’m sure there’s a lot more that I could put into that. That’s a heavy question with a heavy answer.”

On being able to experience it with his family:

“You know, the best part for sure on a personal level has been how much I’ve been able to experience this with my family. And that was a massive piece of the equation when the family was kind of making the decision of the next step. And the way it’s played out so far in what, eight months or nine months? Is better than I even could have possibly imagined or anticipated. It’s — shoot, we’ve gone to Montreal as a family. We’ve done a week in London and Scotland. Chicago, did some fun day trip when we were out doing Beach Bash in Florida. But we’ve just been on so many trips together in the eight to nine months, and it’s just been like — I don’t know. Willow’s at the perfect age for it. She’s eight and she’s like — she loves traveling, and she’s a great traveler. It’s just the experiences that we’re gaining. Like I’m a big journaler, right? I like to journal. And I find myself oftentimes, I finish writing and I’m like, ‘Oh, I wrote 95% about out of the ring family experiences and 5% of it was, ‘Oh, and then I wrestled and I had this match.” So in that sense, it’s been just a really, really wonderful experience.”

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