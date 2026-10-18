Backstage Update On Kairi Sane’s AEW Talks

AEW President Tony Khan has commented on the possibility of signing former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, expressing interest in the Japanese star following her departure from WWE earlier this year.

Sane was among several talents released by WWE on April 24, 2026, and speculation has continued regarding her next move, including a potential signing with AEW.

According to Fightful, Sane had not signed a contract with AEW as of WrestleDream weekend, although preliminary discussions between the two sides have continued.

The report also indicated that Sane has attracted considerable interest from promotions in Japan, but those opportunities have reportedly been delayed while discussions with AEW remain ongoing. “Light discussions have continued, and there is heavy interest in Japan that is being held up by the AEW talks,” Fightful reported.

During the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Khan was asked about Sane’s free-agent status and whether she could potentially join the company. “She’s a fantastic wrestler. I can’t speak to that at this time, but I’m very aware of and excited to see that she’s a free agent,” Khan said. “I think that’s very, very interesting, and I’m very intrigued by the possibility of that.”

While Khan stopped short of confirming any negotiations or plans to bring Sane into AEW, his comments made clear that he is interested in the possibility of signing the former WWE star.

For now, Sane’s wrestling future remains undecided, with AEW and potential opportunities in Japan reportedly among the possibilities.

No agreement has been announced, and it remains to be seen where Sane will make her next move.