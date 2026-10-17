Backstage Update On Naomi’s Potential WWE Return

WWE star Naomi has not appeared on the company’s programming since announcing her pregnancy in August 2025. Her last match took place at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025, where she successfully defended the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She announced her pregnancy during the August 18 episode of RAW and subsequently relinquished the championship 35 days later.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been discussion about Naomi potentially returning to the company. Ever since Jaida Parker joined 946, fans have speculated that Naomi might return to join The Bloodline to confront her. However, WWE has not confirmed a date for her return or revealed any creative plans for her comeback. Naomi’s husband, Jimmy Uso, has remained active on WWE television as part of The Bloodline.

No additional information has been provided regarding Naomi and her potential return to WWE at this time.