Bryan Alvarez has shared details of his final conversations with Bronson Reed, offering further insight into the late WWE Superstar’s recovery following the injuries he sustained at Crown Jewel.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had tragically passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Reed reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney after being thrown off the stage and through a table by Oba Femi during their brawl at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com revealed that he had been in regular contact with Reed following the incident. Alvarez recalled receiving his final text message from Reed on November 16, when the WWE Superstar indicated that he had undergone surgery in Orlando, Florida, and was expecting to return home soon.

“I knew Bronson Reed, and I was texting him a lot in the aftermath of this. The last message I got was on November 16th. I asked him, ‘Are you feeling better?’ because I didn’t know he was home yet. On November 16th, he messaged back and said, ‘I’m back in the States getting surgery in Orlando.’ He goes, ‘I just got a few days post-op in the hospital.’ And it was like he was going to be going home. He got surgery in Orlando. He may have had two surgeries. He may have had one in Saudi Arabia, but for sure he flew home and got surgery in Orlando.”

Alvarez went on to explain that he attempted to contact Reed again shortly before Thanksgiving but did not receive a response. He noted that several of Reed’s other friends had similarly reached out in the days leading up to the devastating announcement. “And on November 16th, I mean, he was kind of saying, like, ‘I’ll be home soon,’ you know? And that was the last message I got. Then I sent him a message before Thanksgiving, and I heard nothing back. A lot of his friends sent messages in the last few days, and they heard nothing back. Then Friday, everybody got the news. I don’t know what happened. Obviously, it was some complication relating to surgery, but, you know, it’s a horrible story.”

Previous reports indicated that Reed had been receiving treatment for a serious blood clot and a hematoma on his kidney following surgery. However, WWE has not officially disclosed a more specific cause of death beyond the medical complications referenced in its initial announcement.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the professional wrestling industry as friends, colleagues, and fans mourn Reed’s untimely passing.