WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seemingly hinted at his in-ring retirement during an emotional segment at the 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on Saturday. One of the event’s highlights was The Rock entering the arena to celebrate 30 years since his WWE debut, receiving thunderous applause from the Houston audience.

He reflected on his first match as a 23-year-old in San Antonio and recalled the hostile reaction from the fans. The Rock also spoke about his iconic WrestleMania match with WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in Houston, sharing how his professional wrestling career almost didn’t happen because his father didn’t want him to face the same struggles he endured.

During the segment, The Rock embraced his mother at ringside and later took a tequila shot in the ring. The crowd continued to chant, “The Rock.” He then struck his iconic pose and exclaimed, “If you smell…what The Rock…,” prompting the crowd to finish the line. As he appeared visibly emotional, The Rock left his sunglasses and microphone in the center of the ring. Corey Graves speculated that this might be the end of The Rock’s in-ring career. The Rock then walked up the stairs, raised his fist one last time, and exited the venue.