During Saturday’s 2026 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, a significant announcement regarding WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was hinted at for the post-show.

When asked by the panelists, Mysterio revealed to fans that he will have his retirement match at Banorte Stadium (formerly Azteca Stadium) in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 12, 2027.

Interestingly, last month, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that the pro wrestling legend might retire in 2027. Mysterio competed at Saturday’s Survivor Series, leading Team Mexico against Team USA. Although he couldn’t finish the match, Penta ensured his team emerged victorious by pinning Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in quick succession.

Mysterio said, “So 2027 is going to be a very special year. 2027, we are going to Mexico City, formerly known as El Estadio Aztec/Estadio Banorte. To be exact, on June 12th, we will be there, and that will be my final match.”