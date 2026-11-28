According to PWMania.com, WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return to the company at tonight’s 40th annual Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ESPN pressured WWE to include The Rock in the event due to concerns over attendance figures and disappointing subscription numbers for the ESPN Unlimited app. With The Rock making his comeback at Survivor Series, discussions about a potential match between him and “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have resurfaced. Notably, CM Punk has also expressed interest in seeing this matchup.

Meltzer added that The Rock is scheduled to begin filming the latest Fast & Furious movie soon, with filming expected to continue through May. WrestleMania 43 is tentatively set for April 10 and 11, although WWE has yet to confirm these dates.

Furthermore, Meltzer referred to an earlier report stating that Saudi Arabian authorities are likely to spend a significant amount of money to secure The Rock’s participation. If The Great One does decide to wrestle at WrestleMania 43, it would likely take precedence over the planned matchup between Roman Reigns and Oba Femi. This follows a report from Fightful Select indicating that TKO sources do not anticipate The Rock wrestling anytime soon.