WWE has an action-packed week scheduled next month, with several events taking place in Australia and Orlando, Florida, from December 11 to 15. The company will host an episode of SmackDown on Friday, December 11, and its 2026 WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, December 12, both at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. They will also air an episode of RAW on Monday, December 14.

Additionally, the 2026 WWE NXT TLC PLE is set for Saturday, December 12, but it will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On Monday, December 14, WWE will present its first-ever John Cena Classic from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando.

Following that, the company will hold its Worlds Collide: Doomsday event on Tuesday, December 15, at the same venue, although broadcast details for this show have yet to be revealed. The December 15th schedule will also feature the weekly NXT episode.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed the schedule and WWE’s broadcast plans. He noted that SmackDown will be taped on December 11 and will air live worldwide, except in the U.S., where it will have a 16-hour tape delay on the USA Network. WrestlePalooza is expected to go live at 6 AM ET, followed by NXT TLC in the evening.

Meltzer also mentioned that the NXT TV episode on December 15 will be taped at the Performance Center on December 13, and WWE RAW will air live from Perth early on December 14, followed by the John Cena Classic in the evening. He doesn’t expect Worlds Collide to air live, as it would compete with NXT, suggesting that it may instead clash with Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Meltzer reported that Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Oba Femi, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, The Miz, and CM Punk are advertised for WrestlePalooza in Perth. Since Rhodes and Flair are also scheduled for the John Cena Classic on December 14, they will need to make a quick return to Orlando to participate in that event.