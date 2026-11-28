WWE star Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare,” appeared on an episode of What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon.

During the interview, he discussed various topics, including his interest in potentially taking charge of the company’s creative direction.

Rhodes said, “To be fair and to answer your question, I have a tendency to come up with better ideas for other people than myself. And I have failed at the position before, genuinely failed. That failure is incredibly helpful. That is the greatest teacher. And I would be honored to be in that spot. I think that spot we’re talking about… If you have the proper cabinet around you, you really can set yourself up to succeed on such a high level, because the stakes are so high. I mean, Hunter is in charge of. We’re on Netflix; we’re on ESPN; we’re truly global.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.