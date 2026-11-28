Tributes are pouring in from across the professional wrestling industry following the heartbreaking news of Bronson Reed’s passing.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday evening that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Following WWE’s announcement, current and former Superstars, performers from AEW and TNA, and other members of the wrestling community have taken to social media to express their grief, share personal memories, and offer their condolences to Reed’s family.

The outpouring of tributes reflects the impact Reed had on those who knew him, both inside and outside the ring.

On behalf of everyone at PWMania.com, we once again extend our deepest condolences to Reed’s wife, daughter, family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.

Below are some of the tributes and reactions from across the professional wrestling world following the tragic passing of Bronson Reed.

John Cena with a post for Bronson Reed ❤️ https://t.co/xLEnxHOQTy — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 28, 2026

I can’t believe this. What a sweetheart of man. A gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. Devastatingly tragic news. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) November 28, 2026

God bless you, brother. 🙏🏽 — Cruz MONTANA🇵🇷 (@Montana_NYPR) November 28, 2026

I’m at a loss for words. This is so incredibly devastating — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 28, 2026

Rest in Peace, big man. You were an amazing wrestler and an even better person. You will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with your friends and family. 🙏 https://t.co/geDRomY2KG — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 28, 2026

Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa with the tribute to Bronson Reed ❤️ https://t.co/ZjKYimAXPZ — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 28, 2026

RIP brother. God Speed! Jermaine aka Bronson Reed. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) November 28, 2026

😔 — Fallon Henley (@FallonHenleyWWE) November 28, 2026

💔 — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) November 28, 2026

Life is so so fragile. And can be so unfair. Hug those you love. The world lost a truly wonderful soul today. Rest easy Bronson Reed. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) November 28, 2026

R.I.P. Bronson Reed. — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) November 28, 2026

I love you bro 💔🤙🏽 — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) November 28, 2026

Awful terrible news. RIP Bronson Reed — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) November 28, 2026

Bronson ❤️ — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) November 28, 2026

Heartbroken. RIP Jermaine — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) November 28, 2026

So many prayers sent out 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 28, 2026

I can’t believe this is real. Bronson was an amazing person. Incredibly kind. I am devastated for his young family. My thoughts and prayers go out to those closest to him and everyone that loved him. It’s not fair. — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) November 28, 2026

I am so devastated and heart broken, no words. 💔💔💔 — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 28, 2026

I’M ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED!! Such a good dude. Way too young. Godspeed brother…..

💔💔💔 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) November 28, 2026

Devastating news 💔 Jermaine was one of the coolest and sweetest people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing in this business. Having the opportunity to be around him and call him a friend was truly an honor and a privilege. Rest in peace, Jermaine. https://t.co/3J4t9AbDAd — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) November 28, 2026

Absolutely heartbreaking 💔 Sending so much love and strength to his family! — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 28, 2026

Such terrible news about Bronson Reed. I was fortunate to have wrestled him once when he was Jonah Rock, & I was happy for his success when it came his way! Rest in Peace, my friend! You are sorely missed.❤️🙏🏻 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 28, 2026

The is unimaginably sad. Incredible human. Incredible wrestler. Nothing but life in front of him. So sad for his family. Really, I can’t believe this. — Sam Roberts (@notsam) November 28, 2026

Wow, RIP Bronson Reed. This is so heartbreaking man — BDE (@itsbrandonde) November 28, 2026

This is unbelievably devastating….I absolutely loved working with Jonah and he was soooo good. I tried to get him signed in TNA and multiple times had some of my best matches in @WSWWrestlingAUS with him. He had landed in such a good spot after being brought back to wwe, man this is horrible news..I’m sorry to his loved ones, and to his friends and fans. I’ll be seeing you big man. — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 28, 2026

💔🙏 — Elayna Black (@ElaynaBlack) November 28, 2026

RIP big man. I enjoyed our times together. — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) November 28, 2026

My heart is just broken 💔 … another legend gone too soon! Bronson was ALWAYSSSS so so kind & just the most polite person… his wife was an absolute blessing talking with many times while coping with somethings.. Heaven received another Angel !!! — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) November 28, 2026