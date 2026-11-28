Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley are once again WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions heading into Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

On the November 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, Bliss and Paxley defeated Michin and B-Fab to reclaim the championships, bringing their opponents’ title reign to an end after just over a month.

The encounter featured outside involvement from several Superstars, including Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill, as tensions continued to escalate ahead of Saturday’s Women’s WarGames match.

Bliss ultimately secured the victory for her team after delivering Sister Abigail to Michin and scoring the decisive pinfall. The result saw Bliss and Paxley regain the titles they previously lost to Michin and B-Fab on the October 23 edition of SmackDown.

The newly crowned champions had little time to celebrate, however, as Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid launched a post-match attack. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer subsequently rushed to the ring to make the save.

The championship change adds another layer to Saturday’s Women’s WarGames encounter, which will see Bliss, Paxley, Flair, Bayley, and Vaquer battle Cargill, Michin, Jayne, Henley, and Reid inside the double-ring steel cage structure.

For a complete recap of Friday night’s show, including all the matches, major moments, and storyline developments, check out our full WWE SmackDown results for November 27, 2026.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place tonight, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results and coverage.