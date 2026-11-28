WWE SmackDown aired from Wichita, Kansas, with the final build toward WWE Survivor Series and both Team USA and Team Mexico preparing for their showdown.

CM Punk Confronts Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

The show opened with a recap of Cody Rhodes announcing Seth Rollins as Team USA’s final member on Raw. CM Punk then entered and admitted that although he was not angry about Cody’s decision, he was disappointed and extremely annoyed.

Punk recalled having fun on Raw while wearing patriotic socks, painting his face and sharing the ring with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. He said Rollins’ addition had sucked the air out of the room and made the situation serious again.

Cody interrupted and questioned why he should apologize. He argued that Rollins revolutionized the industry and gave Team USA its best chance of winning. Punk agreed that he wanted to win but said this was not the price he wanted to pay.

Cody accused Punk of holding a grudge and told him to direct any anger toward him. Punk said Rollins had led The Vision during its attacks on him and questioned whether Rollins genuinely wanted Team USA to win or had simply joined to provoke him.

Rollins entered and spoke about how much he had missed WWE during his four-month absence. He offered Punk the two-by-four Punk had dropped on Raw, although Cody took it and handed it over instead. Rollins also offered Punk the co-captain position before mentioning Punk’s family and specifically AJ Lee.

LA Knight interrupted and reminded everyone that they only needed to coexist for one night. Knight thanked Cody for selecting him but agreed with Punk that adding Rollins had been a poor decision.

Je’Von Evans then arrived and questioned why the veteran stars were fighting. He described Team USA as a dream team featuring four men he had grown up watching but pointed out that he was the youngest member and seemingly the only one behaving like an adult.

Cody assured everyone they would win and began shaking hands with his teammates. When he reached Punk, Rollins told Punk to shake Cody’s hand or take his ball and go home, arguing that WWE had not needed him 15 years earlier and did not need him now. Punk shook Cody’s hand and promised to see him at Survivor Series.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley Prepare for WarGames

Jackie Redmond asked Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley about entering WarGames without the advantage. Flair felt responsible for losing the advantage match, but Bliss and Paxley assured her that it did not matter.

Bliss said they would turn their attention fully toward WarGames after regaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Paxley revealed that she had been staying inside a cage to prepare, prompting Flair to question whether they needed to purchase a leash for her.

Backstage, Cody tried to give Punk the two-by-four. Punk told him to keep it and promised to have Cody’s back at Survivor Series but warned that Rollins was a snake.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

B-Fab & Michin (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley

Paxley controlled the opening exchanges against Michin with a hammerlock, side headlock, back heel kick, corner crossbody and butterfly suplex. B-Fab made a blind tag and kicked Paxley in the head before Michin delivered a German suplex and B-Fab followed with a uranage for two.

Paxley created separation with a facebuster and tagged Bliss, who entered with strikes and a double knee drop. B-Fab tripped Bliss from the floor, allowing Michin to send her into the barricade.

Bliss later avoided B-Fab’s shoulder tackle and countered a slam with a tornado DDT. Paxley received the hot tag and knocked Michin from the apron before delivering running forearms and kicks for a nearfall.

Bliss and Michin returned as the legal competitors, with Bliss connecting with Twisted Bliss for a close two-count. Jade Cargill interfered by punching Bliss while B-Fab distracted the referee. Michin delivered Eat Defeat, but Bliss survived.

Flair sent Cargill over the commentary desk at ringside. Bliss then caught Michin with Sister Abigail and secured the championship victory.

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

Fatal Influence attacked Flair, Bliss and Paxley during the celebration. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer ran down to make the save, sparking a brawl involving all ten participants in the Women’s WarGames match.

Fallon Henley clotheslined Bayley before Jacy Jayne connected with a rolling elbow. Michin superkicked Flair, leaving her vulnerable to Jaded from Cargill.

Kevin Owens and Finn Bálor Prepare to Team Up

Byron Saxton interviewed Kevin Owens about teaming with Finn Bálor for the first time. Bálor arrived with both men wearing each other’s merchandise.

Owens thanked Bálor for kicking Gunther the previous week. When Bálor mentioned Sami Zayn’s attack, Owens suggested that they kick Zayn below the belt during their match.

WWE Friendsgiving Begins

Ricky Saints arrived at the WWE Friendsgiving celebration, where Chelsea Green described it as the worst party ever before running away. Danhausen pointed out that she had forgotten her husband and welcomed Saints to the gathering.

Team USA’s Problems Continue

Knight and Evans approached Cody backstage and asked whether he had spoken to Punk. Cody promised that Punk would be there but criticized Knight and Evans for worsening the tension earlier in the evening.

Knight reiterated that Rollins’ addition had taken the air out of the team but believed they would still win if everyone appeared. Evans expressed his frustration because the experience was supposed to be fun and he had not signed up for the drama. He nevertheless promised to represent Team USA despite facing one of his teammates later in the show.

Chelsea Green Addresses Tiffany Stratton and Blake Monroe

Green told Saxton that Stratton was not obsessed with her but entitled. Green believed Stratton felt entitled to her SummerSlam moment and championship ring and promised to fight to regain it.

Turning her attention toward Monroe, Green said she would no longer allow people to walk over her. After slapping Monroe the previous week, Green intended to finish their dispute in the ring.

At Friendsgiving, Otis drank gravy from a turkey baster while Joe Hendry performed music. Matt Cardona asked Saints if he had seen Green, only to learn that she had already left. Cardona then joined the Gobbledy Gooker.

Blake Monroe vs. Chelsea Green

Green and Monroe quickly took the fight outside, where they exchanged attacks around the commentary desk. Back inside, Green delivered a dropkick and strikes in the corner before Monroe answered with a big boot and Sling Blade.

Green connected with an enzuigiri and prepared to dive outside, but Tiffany Stratton arrived wearing Green’s ring. The distraction allowed Monroe to clothesline Green over the ropes.

Monroe later attempted a handstand hurricanrana from the turnbuckles, but Green blocked it and delivered a missile dropkick. Monroe escaped the UnprettiHER and responded with a headbutt and running knee for two.

Green sent Monroe face-first into the turnbuckles with a curb stomp and again attempted the UnprettiHER. Stratton climbed onto the apron, prompting Green to slap her and retrieve the ring. Monroe attempted to steal the victory with a rollup, but Green reversed into a rollup of her own and earned the three-count.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Monroe and Stratton attacked Green after the bell, allowing Stratton to reclaim the ring. Paige ran down and made the save, dropkicking Stratton and forcing Monroe from the ring.

More Friendsgiving Chaos

Saints remained unimpressed while the other guests enjoyed a musical performance in Japanese. The Gingerbread Man appeared before Danhausen arrived carrying the turkey.

Saints asked about something he had been promised and then informed Danhausen that his backyard was on fire. Danhausen handed Saints the turkey, but the hot tray burned Saints’ hands.

Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga and Haku Warn Bakusai

Tama Tonga questioned where Bakusai’s smiles had gone while they were being driven head-first into the mat. He said the only emotion they had displayed was fear and reminded them that the conflict began when they put their hands on Haku.

Talla welcomed Bakusai to challenge for the titles but warned that they would regret it. Haku said his family had been disrespected and promised that Bakusai’s punishment would be hotter than hell. He declared that only one team controlled SmackDown.

Damian Priest Attacks Trick Williams

Trick Williams admitted that he was angry about being unable to represent Team USA because Damian Priest had injured his knee. Williams claimed Priest resented the opportunities he had received but said he would never apologize for being a champion.

Williams promised to confront Priest when his knee returned to full strength and knock him out. Priest then attacked him from behind, throwing Lil Yachty aside and targeting Williams’ injured knee.

Yachty jumped onto Priest’s back, but Priest dropped him onto Williams’ bad leg. Priest then applied a stepover toehold and dropped backward, causing further damage.

Sami Zayn and Gunther Attempt to Cooperate

Zayn spoke with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae about Owens. He revealed that he had approached Nick Aldis to discuss Gargano, only for the conversation to focus primarily on Owens. Zayn believed he could see what management was planning and did not like it.

When Zayn mentioned teaming with Gunther, LeRae pointed out that The Ring General was standing behind him. Gunther asked Zayn whether they could temporarily put their problems aside, and Zayn agreed.

Gunther clarified that he meant everything he had said the previous week and still intended to pursue Zayn’s championship. He also instructed Gargano and LeRae to stay out of the match.

Damian Priest Explains His Attacks

Priest told Saxton that his earlier match with Williams had been non-title and that he had warned everyone he would take what he wanted if it was not given to him.

Priest refused to wait for Williams to recover and described the latest attack as another message. If he continued being denied, everyone would become a victim of his violence.

Seth Rollins Questions Cody Rhodes

Rollins approached Cody, who was still carrying the two-by-four, and reminded him that he knew exactly what he was getting into by selecting someone who hated Punk.

Rollins questioned whether Cody desperately wanted to win, genuinely missed him or simply enjoyed Punk’s meltdown. He then told Cody he would see him at Survivor Series.

Team Mexico approached, and Rey Mysterio asked whether everything was all right. Cody claimed Team USA was fine. Rey said he had envisioned five of Mexico’s best facing five of America’s best and knew Cody would assemble an outstanding team.

However, Rey noted that he had chosen competitors willing to set their egos aside and hoped Cody’s team could do the same.

Ricky Saints Has Enough of Friendsgiving

Danhausen examined Saints’ burned hands and claimed to have called an ambulance, but Saints had finally had enough of the celebration.

Jim Duggan suggested that the pain had made Saints delirious and offered something to calm him down. Duggan then struck Saints with his two-by-four.

Kevin Owens & Finn Bálor vs. Sami Zayn & Gunther

Bálor and Zayn began the main event, with Gunther distracting Bálor and allowing Zayn to attack from behind. Zayn delivered chops and forearms before Bálor countered a sunset flip with a dropkick for two.

Owens and Gunther entered and exchanged chops. Owens connected with a flying shoulder tackle and tornado DDT before making it clear that he wanted Zayn.

Zayn and Gunther isolated Owens after the break. Gunther knocked Bálor from the apron with a chop and trapped Owens in a Boston crab, but Owens rolled over and kicked himself free before eventually reaching his partner.

Bálor entered with a burst of offense, knocking Zayn from the apron and delivering a side Russian leg sweep to Gunther. He escaped a powerbomb and connected with a Sling Blade and running corner dropkick. Zayn pushed Bálor from the top rope, allowing Gunther to hit a clothesline for two.

Gunther continued punishing Bálor with chops and kicks. Bálor eventually escaped a slam and connected with a GTR, allowing both men to tag out.

Owens immediately attacked Zayn with punches, a clothesline and back senton. He blocked an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles before delivering a superkick and fisherman’s shoulder breaker for a close nearfall.

With Gunther and Bálor fighting outside, Owens delivered a cannonball and Swanton Bomb to Zayn for another two-count. Bálor returned, and he and Owens took turns striking Zayn.

Gunther broke up a double-suplex attempt, allowing Zayn to hit Owens with a Helluva Kick. Zayn then delivered an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles to Bálor, but Bálor answered with a Sling Blade and running dropkick.

Gunther made a blind tag before Bálor landed the Coup de Grâce on Zayn. The Ring General immediately entered, caught Bálor with a powerbomb and secured the victory.

Winners: Gunther & Sami Zayn via Pinfall