Kevin Owens delivered a heartfelt tribute to Bronson Reed following Friday night’s WWE live event in Athens, Georgia, just hours after the company announced the tragic passing of the 38-year-old Superstar.

Owens wore an armband in memory of Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, before addressing the crowd following the evening’s main event.

The former WWE Universal Champion revealed that the performers had received the devastating news shortly before the show began and spoke about the difficulty of finding the right words following the loss of a colleague. “Finding words in a situation where there are really no words is very difficult,” Owens said. “As you are all aware, shortly before the show began, we found out that WWE had lost a fantastic performer and one of our family members, Bronson Reed.”

kevin owen’s in the bronson arm band :( https://t.co/1uvNzFw25Q — makayla (@protodupri) November 28, 2026

Although Owens acknowledged that he did not know Reed particularly well on a personal level, he explained that their interactions had given him an appreciation for Reed’s passion for professional wrestling and his devotion to his family.

Owens also used the emotional moment to deliver a powerful message to those in attendance, encouraging everyone to cherish their relationships with one another. “So tonight, if there’s anything to take away from a tragedy like that, it’s that, take care of each other, love each other, forgive each other.”

Owens went on to acknowledge that taking part in Friday’s event was a difficult and deeply personal decision for each performer. He expressed his gratitude to the fans in Athens for the energy and support they provided throughout what was an understandably emotional evening for the WWE roster.

Before concluding his tribute, Owens asked those in attendance to keep Reed’s family and friends in their thoughts in the days ahead. “More than anything, please keep his friends, but more importantly, his family, in your thoughts tonight and for the days to come. Bronson, Jermaine, we were lucky to have you, and you will be extremely missed. Thank you.”

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday evening that Reed had passed away due to medical complications.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the professional wrestling community as colleagues, friends, and fans mourn his untimely passing.