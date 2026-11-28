According to a recent report by PWMania.com, TKO Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer stated during the company’s latest investors’ call that WWE WrestleMania 43 will air live in prime time in the U.S. This decision comes despite the event being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Given that Riyadh is seven hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone in the U.S. during April, there was speculation about whether the event would be broadcast live or on tape delay. However, Fightful Select has reported that WrestleMania 43 is planned to air live. It is worth noting that the latest premium live event (PLE), the Crown Jewel, held in Riyadh, was broadcast at noon ET.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that major WWE PLEs have been starting at 6 PM ET. If WrestleMania 43 follows a similar schedule, it would mean a 1 AM start time in Riyadh, although this has not yet been confirmed.

WWE has not yet officially announced the dates for WrestleMania 43, but it is anticipated to take place on April 10 and 11, 2027.