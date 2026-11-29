On Saturday, the 2026 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event featured 17-time World Champion John Cena, who entered the ring to extend the final invitation for the inaugural John Cena Classic. During this segment, Cena announced that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens would be the final participant in the event.

Cena praised Owens as the ideal choice for the last spot, noting that Owens made his main roster debut in 2015 by defeating Cena. He expressed gratitude to Owens for pushing him to evolve his in-ring performance, acknowledging that Owens helped him realize he could not rely solely on his “five moves of doom.” Cena mentioned that Owens gave him “ten more years in the ring” because of the lessons he learned from him.

In response, Owens commended Cena as a source of motivation for him and his peers, inspiring them to improve both in and out of the ring. He recounted a personal moment when Cena wrote a two-page letter to his son and FaceTimed him while Owens was at his career day. Owens reflected on the valuable experiences he gained while wrestling Cena night after night, emphasizing how he fought hard to recover from a career-threatening injury just so he could share the ring with the 17-time World Champion one last time. Owens promised Cena that he would give an extraordinary performance in the John Cena Classic, stating, “There is no Kevin Owens without John Cena.”

After Owens was confirmed for the John Cena Classic, Cena also extended invitations to World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je’Von Evans during the countdown show. Below is the complete list of competitors for both the Men’s and Women’s John Cena Classic.

Men’s field:

– Cody Rhodes

– Zilla Fatu

– Noam Dar

– Romeo Moreno

– Shiloh Hill

– Penta

– Je’Von Evans

– Kevin Owens

Women’s field:

– Charlotte Flair

– Kelani Jordan

– Jacy Jayne

– Lainey Reid

– Fallon Henley

– Izzi Dame

– Liv Morgan

– Kendal Grey

– Wren Sinclair

The John Cena Classic will take place on Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World, Orlando, Florida.