WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place tonight from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The Countdown show begins at 4 p.m. ET, streaming on WWE’s YouTube channel and other social and digital platforms, before the main card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix.

Countdown to WWE Survivor Series 2026

The broadcast opened with WWE’s signature “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” introduction, followed by an “In Memory Of” graphic honoring the late Bronson Reed.

Joe Tessitore addressed Reed’s tragic passing before WWE aired a special video package celebrating the life and career of the late Superstar.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque Remembers Bronson Reed

Michael Cole sat down with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to discuss the passing of Jermaine Haley, better known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed. Levesque reflected on the wonderful person he had come to know over the past decade through Reed’s time in NXT and on WWE’s main roster.

Levesque remembered Reed as someone who was consistently positive and upbeat. While his imposing appearance made him a destructive force on television, Levesque described the man behind the character as a teddy bear.

Cole asked about Reed’s personality away from the cameras, prompting Levesque to discuss the contrast between the intimidating performer seen on television and the warm person who returned through the curtain. He recalled Reed’s excitement when revealing that his wife was pregnant again and the compassion he showed whenever someone around him was experiencing a difficult time.

Levesque also spoke about the family atmosphere within WWE, particularly because its talent and crew spend so much time away from their loved ones. Addressing the outpouring of tributes from across the wrestling industry, Levesque said Reed treated everyone with the same level of respect and was universally loved throughout the locker room and among the production crew.

Levesque said many people within WWE felt as though they had lost a member of their family. He closed by remembering Reed as both a tremendous performer and a tremendous human being, offering his condolences to Reed’s family and emphasizing that he would never be forgotten.

Survivor Series Countdown Panel

The broadcast moved to the Countdown panel, where Big E, Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves shared their thoughts on Reed’s passing before previewing the matches scheduled for tonight’s premium live event.

Michael Cole presented a look at the history of WarGames, leading into a video package examining the iconic match concept. Wade Barrett then joined Cole to discuss tonight’s two WarGames matches.

Jackie Redmond provided an update on The Bloodline, while Cathy Kelley examined their opponents, The 946, ahead of their WarGames confrontation.

CM Punk Addresses the Tension Within Team USA

Vic Joseph and Booker T interviewed CM Punk, who said Reed’s passing had left a hole in his chest. Punk acknowledged that everyone throughout WWE, including the competitors on both teams, was experiencing the same pain.

Punk said the one thing he could do was try to make people feel better through his performance. He promised to turn their frowns upside down and put smiles on their faces during Survivor Series.

Asked how Team USA would coexist—particularly Punk and Seth Rollins—Punk admitted that it was difficult to shift his mindset toward their rivalry under the circumstances. He nevertheless promised to stomp a hole in someone else’s chest during the match and warned that everyone’s actions would have consequences, whether they represented Team Mexico or his own team.

Joseph then asked whether Punk felt betrayed by Cody Rhodes for selecting Rollins. Punk responded that Team USA had one captain and said every member would listen to Cody and follow his orders. He concluded by confidently predicting a Team USA victory.

Mark Henry Discusses The Rock’s 30th Anniversary

Following another video package celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut, the Countdown panel welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry to discuss The Rock’s three decades with the company.

Jackie Redmond Interviews Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio

Following Mark Henry’s appearance on the Countdown panel, Jackie Redmond sat down with Team USA captain Cody Rhodes and Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio. Asked why serving as captain was important, Rey said it meant everything to him after spending his entire career representing lucha libre.

Cody reflected on their shared history, recalling watching Rey in WCW while growing up in the wrestling industry. He noted that Dusty Rhodes loved Rey and said Mysterio had served as his gateway into lucha libre. Cody viewed tonight’s match as an opportunity to showcase lucha libre at its highest level.

Redmond asked how they planned to manage the egos within their respective teams. Cody acknowledged that adding Seth Rollins had left Team USA somewhat disjointed but emphasized that his lineup included three world champions. With Rey being the only former world champion on Team Mexico, Cody believed Team USA remained stronger despite its internal problems.

Rey responded that Team Mexico had left its egos behind. Every member was grateful for the opportunity to represent Mexico and prepared to do whatever was necessary to win.

Asked about the anticipated crowd reaction, Rey pointed to Houston’s large Hispanic population and hoped the support would be divided evenly. Cody predicted an 80-20 split but said he was comfortable with any reaction because the match was ultimately a celebration of professional wrestling. Rey encouraged the fans to get on their feet and lose their minds during the elimination match.

John Cena Invites Penta and Je’Von Evans to the John Cena Classic

Jackie Redmond spoke backstage with Penta and Je’Von Evans about their excitement for tonight’s Team USA vs. Team Mexico elimination match when John Cena unexpectedly joined them.

Cena revealed that both men had been selected to compete in the inaugural John Cena Classic and presented each of them with a tournament briefcase. Cena also told Evans that he had inspired the creation of the John Cena Classic in the first place.

Kendale Walker Performs “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Following additional video packages and analysis from the Countdown panel, the broadcast checked in with Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley from different areas of Daikin Park. Alicia Taylor, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were introduced as the Countdown show prepared to transition into the premium live event.

Taylor then introduced Kendale Walker, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” to close the Survivor Series Countdown show.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

WWE Honors Bronson Reed

An “In Memory Of” graphic honoring Bronson Reed appeared above the ring as the Houston crowd chanted, “Thank you, Bronson!”

Michael Cole narrated a tribute to Reed while the cameras showed fans throughout Daikin Park. The emotional segment concluded with a ten-bell salute.

The Countdown show ended before an Undertaker-narrated opening video package officially began the Survivor Series premium live event.

Women’s WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the 40th annual WWE Survivor Series as the cameras panned across more than 40,000 fans inside Daikin Park. The WarGames cage was then lowered over the two rings for the opening match.

After Alicia Taylor explained the rules, Charlotte Flair entered first for her team. WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne followed as the opening representative for her side, which held the WarGames advantage.

Flair and Jayne charged at each other when the bell rang and immediately began exchanging strikes. Jayne delivered a Frankensteiner from the top rope before both women took turns driving each other into the cage.

The fight moved onto the steel plating between the rings, where Jayne stomped Flair’s face into the metal. Flair responded with a sliding dropkick that sent Jayne into the cage wall.

When the opening five-minute period expired, Fallon Henley entered to give her team a two-on-one advantage. Henley and Jayne worked together against Flair until the next countdown ended and Tatum Paxley emerged to even the numbers.

Henley held the cage door closed and kicked it into Paxley’s face. Fatal Influence celebrated too early, however, as Paxley sprayed both women with a fire extinguisher before entering.

Paxley attacked Henley and sent Jayne into the cage before delivering a twisting senton from the top rope. She embraced Flair, and the two turned their attention back toward Fatal Influence. Flair delivered a big boot to Henley before launching Paxley into her with a corner crossbody.

Lainey Reid entered next and immediately retrieved a trash can lid from beneath the ring. Reid struck Flair and Paxley with the weapon before springboarding from the middle rope with a crossbody and delivering a swinging brainbuster to Paxley.

Reid brought Flair onto the top turnbuckle, but The Queen fought back and drove her into the cage before delivering an avalanche Spanish Fly. Paxley followed with a 450 splash onto Reid. Elsewhere, Henley hit Flair with a bulldog while Jayne dropkicked a trash can lid into Paxley’s face.

Alexa Bliss entered to restore numerical equality and immediately attacked all three members of Fatal Influence. Bliss sent Jayne into the cage, dropkicked Henley and planted Reid with a headscissors DDT.

Bliss escaped Jayne’s waistlock and used a headscissors to send Henley into a big boot from Flair. Bliss and Flair made a heart gesture and embraced before attempting a double suplex. When Jayne and Reid intervened, Paxley joined the exchange, leading to Flair, Bliss and Paxley simultaneously suplexing all three members of Fatal Influence.

Fatal Influence retreated into the opposite ring and began climbing the cage, although the commentators noted that escaping the structure would result in a forfeit.

Michin entered next carrying a trash can filled with kendo sticks, giving her team a four-on-three advantage. She threw the weapons into the ring and attacked Flair, Bliss and Paxley with a kendo stick before delivering a White Russian leg sweep to Flair.

Michin stopped Paxley’s attempted comeback with a back heel kick and another weapon shot. She trapped Paxley in the corner with a kendo stick while Reid and Henley attacked, then delivered a cannonball.

Jayne and Reid repeatedly struck Bliss with kendo sticks while Henley attacked Flair. The Queen eventually fought off Reid and armed herself with a kendo stick.

Bayley entered when the next countdown expired, bringing a trash can and several steel chairs into the cage. She struck Jayne with a chair before setting it up and driving her face-first into it with a drop toe hold. Bayley then clotheslined Jayne while she remained seated.

Bayley and Paxley placed trash cans over Henley and Michin before attacking them. Reid drove Paxley into the cage and struck Bayley with a forearm before joining Jayne on the turnbuckles.

Paxley got underneath them and delivered a double powerbomb as part of a Tower of Doom sequence. Bayley followed with an elbow drop onto both members of Fatal Influence.

Henley clotheslined Flair before joining Michin for a double-team superplex on Bliss. Meanwhile, Flair climbed to the top of the WarGames cage and launched herself onto the group below with a massive moonsault.

Jade Cargill entered when the next countdown expired, giving her team a five-on-four advantage as the match continued.

Cargill immediately displayed her strength by lifting Bliss onto her shoulders, catching Paxley and delivering a fallaway slam. She then came face-to-face with Flair, who took her down with a double-leg takedown and unloaded with punches.

Flair and Cargill exchanged forearms and chops before The Queen connected with consecutive exploder suplexes. Cargill regained control by striking Flair with a kendo stick. Michin joined the attack and choked Flair with another kendo stick while Cargill continued hitting her with the weapon.

Michin and Reid then turned their attention toward Paxley. They placed a trash can over her head and repeatedly struck it with a kendo stick.

Stephanie Vaquer entered when the final countdown expired, officially beginning “The Match Beyond” with all ten scheduled competitors having entered the match. Commentary announced that Bliss had been removed from the contest due to an injury.

Before entering the cage, Vaquer delivered running double knees to B-Fab against the steel steps. She then struck Cargill with a trash can lid before connecting with a jawbreaker and kick.

Vaquer suplexed Jayne and delivered running knee strikes to Michin, Cargill and Jayne. She caught Reid with a boot between the rings and launched herself onto Henley with a springboard crossbody.

Bayley delivered a cutter in the ropes while Vaquer connected with a tiger feint headscissors driver on the steel plating between the rings. Vaquer followed with a GTR on Reid for a close two-count.

Bayley delivered a belly-to-belly suplex but was caught by Eat Defeat from Michin. Flair speared Reid before Cargill answered with a side slam on Flair and a chokeslam to Vaquer.

Vaquer fought back with a dragon screw on Cargill and delivered the Devil’s Kiss on the diamond plating. Reid stopped Vaquer on the turnbuckles with a kick while Paxley sent Henley into the cage.

Reid wedged a steel chair between the turnbuckles, but Bayley ultimately delivered a sunset flip powerbomb that sent her crashing into the weapon for another nearfall.

When Bayley retrieved a trash can, Cargill attacked her from behind and handed her to Michin. Michin delivered a super Styles Clash from the turnbuckles onto the trash can, but Bayley survived the ensuing pin attempt.

Paxley connected with Cemetery Drive for another nearfall before Cargill slammed her and attempted Jaded. Paxley escaped, causing Jayne to inadvertently strike Cargill with Rolling Encore. Cargill responded by kicking her own teammate.

Flair delivered Natural Selection to Cargill and trapped her in the Figure Four. Vaquer then launched herself from the top rope with a twisting moonsault onto Cargill and secured the decisive pinfall.

Winners: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

John Cena Appears

Following his appearance during the Survivor Series Countdown show, where he officially invited Penta and Je’Von Evans into the inaugural John Cena Classic, 17-time WWE Champion John Cena made his entrance and headed to the ring.

Cena ran toward the ring, stopping along the way to embrace The Rock’s mother. After greeting the Houston crowd, he raised the John Cena Classic Championship and declared, “The championship is here!”

Cena revealed that every invitation to the inaugural John Cena Classic had been distributed except one. As he prepared to announce the tournament’s final participant, Kevin Owens’ entrance music hit and the crowd inside Daikin Park erupted as The Prizefighter emerged.

Cena explained why Owens was such an important addition to the John Cena Classic, describing him as the ideal teacher. He recalled his 2015 United States Championship Open Challenge and the night an NXT wrestler appeared and “kicked his ass,” marking Owens’ arrival on WWE’s main roster.

Cena credited Owens with waking him up from his “Five Moves of Doom” and proving that he could become a better performer. He told Owens that he had always been the superior wrestler and that Owens’ determination to remain true to himself forced Cena to either improve or step aside.

Cena said Owens effectively gave him another decade in professional wrestling by taking him back to wrestling school and pushing him to evolve inside the ring. He also joked that Owens helped bring an end to the “You can’t wrestle!” chants that had followed him throughout his career.

An emotional Owens said nothing anyone had ever told him meant as much as Cena’s words. He described Cena as an example to himself and countless others in the locker room of how to become better both inside and outside the ring.

Owens recalled that his son had been a devoted Cena fan and still treasured a two-page handwritten letter Cena sent him. He also remembered Cena answering a FaceTime call to surprise his daughter in her classroom, noting that Cena always fulfilled his requests even though he was under no obligation to do so.

The Prizefighter reflected on beginning his main roster career by wrestling Cena night after night. Owens said he would regularly return to his hotel room in disbelief that he was being paid to wrestle John Cena for a living.

Owens admitted that one of the most painful aspects of being sidelined with a neck injury was believing he would never have another opportunity to wrestle Cena. He said the moment was especially meaningful not only because of the John Cena Classic, but also because of their location.

Despite the negative things he had said about Texas over the years, Owens acknowledged the state’s importance to his career. His first WWE main roster match against Cena took place there, he brought “Stone Cold” Steve Austin out of retirement at WrestleMania in Dallas and captured his first United States Championship in Houston.

Owens promised to leave everything in the ring during the John Cena Classic. He thanked Cena for the opportunity to share the ring with him once more and declared that without John Cena, there would be no Kevin Owens.

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je’Von Evans & LA Knight) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee & El Grande Americano)

Attention then turned toward the second match of the evening, with Team USA and Team Mexico preparing to meet in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

All ten competitors made their entrances before Evans and Dragon Lee opened the match for their respective teams. The two shook hands before Evans applied a side headlock and Lee answered with a shoulder tackle.

After exchanging quick pinning combinations, Evans called for a brief timeout to deliver a “YERT!” Lee responded with a chop, leading to an exchange of strikes. Evans drove Lee into the corner and unloaded with punches, but Lee floated over a powerbomb attempt and connected with a back elbow.

The two traded thrust kicks before Lee landed a knee strike. El Grande Americano tagged in and combined with Lee for consecutive kicks, earning a quick two-count. Americano followed with a clothesline and rolling Death Valley Driver, but Evans avoided another kick and scored a nearfall with a rollup.

Penta made a blind tag as Evans sent Americano outside. Evans prepared to dive, but Penta entered and stopped him. Penta strutted around the ring before Evans offered to perform their tag team handshake. After some hesitation, Penta accepted and then immediately caught Evans with a back heel kick.

Evans slipped while attempting a springboard and appeared to tweak his leg. He avoided Penta’s headstand kick by moving outside before climbing to the top turnbuckle. Penta attempted the Penta Driver, but Evans countered with a rollup before the two exchanged leg sweeps and pinning combinations.

Fenix tagged in, blocked a kick and flipped Evans through the air, although Evans again experienced difficulty with the landing. Fenix followed with a moonsault for two. Penta returned and joined his brother for some double-team offense, but Punk broke up the ensuing pin attempt.

Cody and Mysterio entered for their teams and exchanged holds. Mysterio answered Cody’s shoulder tackle with a satellite headscissors that sent him toward the ropes, but The American Nightmare avoided the follow-up attack.

Knight tagged himself into the match as Fenix returned for Team Mexico. Fenix lit Knight up with a chop, but The Megastar responded with a back elbow, kick and forearm before covering him for a two-count.

Knight connected with a neckbreaker for another nearfall before Cody tagged back in and attacked Fenix. Rollins entered and lit Fenix up with chops before reaching toward Punk, but Punk refused the tag. Cody instead returned and helped Rollins split Fenix’s legs.

Punk eventually tagged in and delivered a kick and neckbreaker to Fenix. When Rollins again reached toward him, Punk deliberately tagged Knight instead. Knight unloaded with kicks while Fenix answered with chops and a jawbreaker, but The Megastar caught him with a powerslam for two.

Fenix escaped another slam and connected with a kick before tagging Mysterio. Rey knocked Punk from the apron, took Knight down with a headscissors and delivered a springboard crossbody for a nearfall before sending Knight over the top rope.

The match began breaking down as Mysterio sent Rollins toward the ropes and knocked Evans outside. Lee delivered a headscissors to Evans while Fenix kicked Rollins. Americano launched himself through the ropes with a suicide dive, and the Lucha Brothers superkicked Cody and Punk before following with stereo flip dives.

Mysterio connected with a 619 on Knight, but JD McDonagh appeared and distracted the referee. Dominik Mysterio used the opening to shove his father from the ropes, although he accidentally punched Knight in the process. Rey capitalized by pinning Knight for the match’s first elimination.

LA Knight Has Been Eliminated

An enraged Knight delivered the BFT to McDonagh before chasing Dominik backstage, leaving Team Mexico with a five-on-four advantage.

Mysterio delivered Code Red to Punk before tagging Americano, and Team Mexico began using rapid tags to isolate the WWE Champion. Fenix landed a springboard spinning kick, Lee added a leg sweep and slingshot kick, and Penta delivered his signature headstand hesitation kick.

Rey returned and connected with a Bronco Buster for two. He exchanged forearms, chops and kicks with Punk before being lifted onto Punk’s shoulders. Although Mysterio initially escaped, Punk eventually connected with the Go to Sleep and sent him tumbling outside.

Punk crawled toward his corner and tagged Evans, who struck Lee with a forearm and delivered Red Dot to Penta. Evans sent Lee over the top rope and connected with an Asai DDT before launching himself outside onto Lee and Americano, although he continued noticeably favoring his leg.

At ringside, Rollins became angry when Cody checked on Punk. Evans attempted the OG Cutter, but Penta stopped him with a thrust kick. As Cody and Rollins continued arguing, Team Mexico capitalized on the growing dissension.

Fenix tagged in and attacked Evans while Americano caught Cody with a flying kick. Lee delivered a suicide dive that sent Rollins crashing over the commentary desk.

Fenix planted Evans with a butterfly gourdbuster before Lee delivered Operation Dragon. Americano followed with a flying headbutt and secured Team Mexico’s second elimination.

Je’Von Evans Has Been Eliminated

Team Mexico held a commanding five-on-three advantage, leaving Cody, Punk and Rollins as Team USA’s remaining competitors. Cody nearly took Lee’s head off with a stiff lariat before stomping him in the corner and tagging Punk.

Punk finally tagged Rollins, and the rivals began working together. Punk returned with a flying double axe handle before he and Rollins used rapid tags to isolate Lee. For the first time, all three remaining members of Team USA appeared united.

Punk connected with the Go to Sleep, Cody followed with Cross Rhodes and Rollins finished Lee with the Curb Stomp. Rollins covered him at the 25:30 mark to record Team USA’s first elimination.

Dragon Lee Has Been Eliminated

Team Mexico retained the numerical advantage as the match continued with four members against Team USA’s three.

Refresh this page throughout the night for the latest WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 results and updates.