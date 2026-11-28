Further details have emerged surrounding the medical complications that preceded the tragic passing of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday evening that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had passed away at the age of 38.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, a friend of Reed revealed that the WWE Superstar experienced complications following surgery to treat injuries sustained during his brawl with Oba Femi at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7. Those injuries reportedly included multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Reed reportedly developed a serious blood clot and a hematoma on his kidney following the surgery. He had been receiving treatment for both complications prior to his passing.

The report also indicated that Reed was facing an extensive recovery period and was expected to remain out of action for a considerable amount of time. A source familiar with WWE creative noted that there were no storyline plans in place for Reed due to his anticipated lengthy absence.

Meanwhile, WWE talent scheduled to perform at Friday night’s live event in Athens, Georgia, were reportedly informed that they were under no obligation to wrestle following the devastating news of their colleague’s passing.

Both WWE and AAA held tributes to Reed during their respective live events on Friday, while a memorial graphic was added to the opening of the previously taped episode of WWE SmackDown.

A more substantial tribute to Reed is reportedly expected to take place during tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

While additional information regarding Reed’s medical complications has surfaced, WWE has not officially disclosed a more specific cause of death beyond its initial announcement.

Everyone here at PWMania.com continues to extend our deepest condolences to Reed’s wife, Paige, their daughter, his entire family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.