New Japan Pro-Wrestling paid tribute to Bronson Reed during Saturday’s World Tag League event in Iwate, Japan, dedicating the entire broadcast to the life and legacy of the late WWE Superstar.

Reed, who competed under the name JONAH in NJPW between his two stints with WWE, passed away on Friday at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

English-language commentator Walker Stewart opened Saturday’s broadcast by acknowledging Reed’s passing before sharing a heartfelt statement from his broadcast colleague and Reed’s longtime friend, Gino Gambino. “Jermaine, not only are you a true pillar of Australian wrestling who paved the way for so many, you are the most amazing and beautiful father, husband, brother, son, and friend,” Gambino’s statement read. “The world has lost an incredible person. You’ll be remembered forever to the fans as a talented wrestler, but I will remember you most as my brother.”

Stewart subsequently announced that the entire broadcast would be dedicated to Reed’s memory. Several of Reed’s former TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel) stablemates honored him throughout the event, including his former trainer, Hartley Jackson.

.@HartleyJackson_ "JONAH Move" Streaming now on #njpwworld #njwtl https://t.co/qQQCUuqlHr — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2026

Ahead of his six-man tag team match alongside Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita against Lance Archer, Alex Zayne, and Shion Obata, Jackson performed Reed’s signature stomp as he entered the ring.

Jackson later secured the victory for his team by hitting Obata with Reed’s signature top-rope splash. In an emotional moment, Jackson looked toward the sky and blew a kiss while making the pinfall. Zack Sabre Jr. subsequently joined his fellow TMDK members in the ring for an embrace.

.@HartleyJackson_ "TORPEDO" Streaming now on #njpwworld #njwtl https://t.co/cHKRP5cT8X — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2026

Following his main event victory alongside Taichi over Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney, Sabre addressed the audience, reflecting on his admiration for Reed as both a performer and a person. “Jermaine, I love you very much,” Sabre said. “And I’ll see you in another life.”

Lance Archer and HENARE also honored Reed throughout the event, with both wrestlers displaying his name on their wrist tape.

.@LanceHoyt "JONAH" Streaming now on #njpwworld #njwtl https://t.co/kOVnrBEIKG — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2026

As the broadcast drew to a close, Stewart delivered one final tribute to Reed before encouraging viewers to cherish the time they have with their loved ones. “Pro wrestling fans, that’s our broadcast,” Stewart said. “We thank you so much for joining us in honoring the life and legacy of our fallen brother Jermaine Haley, known across the world as Bronson Reed, Jonah Rock, or simply just JONAH.”

He continued, “We invite you to hug your loved ones, tell those in your life who are important to you just how much they mean before they’re gone, because you never know when it’s going to be too late.”

The emotional scenes in Japan were another testament to the lasting impact Reed made throughout his career, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the international wrestling community.