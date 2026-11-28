Pro Wrestling NOAH has joined the growing number of wrestling promotions paying tribute to Bronson Reed following his tragic passing at the age of 38.

During its event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, NOAH held a ten-bell salute in memory of the late WWE Superstar, who competed for the promotion under the ring name Jonah Rock.

Longtime NOAH star and executive Naomichi Marufuji led the emotional tribute, which concluded with the ring announcer calling out Reed’s former ring name before TMDK’s former entrance theme, “Joker and The Thief” by Wolfmother, played inside the venue.

本日はブロンソン・リードこと、ジョナ・ロックへの10カウントゴングを実施。 @ABEMA で視聴中▼

https://t.co/GM8WtTjLSb #noah_ghc https://t.co/h06Y13UvKz — プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) November 28, 2026

Reed was part of TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel) alongside fellow Australian wrestlers Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste during his tenure with NOAH in the early-to-mid 2010s. His time with the promotion played an important role in establishing his reputation on the international wrestling scene, and he would later return to Japan to compete for New Japan Pro-Wrestling between his two WWE runs.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, Reed’s former TMDK stablemates also honored his memory during Saturday’s NJPW World Tag League event in Iwate, Japan. His original wrestling trainer, Hartley Jackson, paid tribute by incorporating Reed’s signature moves into his match, while NJPW dedicated the entire broadcast to his life and legacy.

WWE announced on Friday that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had passed away due to medical complications. Reed had previously suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month, although a direct connection between those injuries and his passing has not been confirmed.

Pro Wrestling NOAH also released the following statement via social media: “We at Pro Wrestling Noah are deeply saddened by the passing of Bronson Reed, who competed in NOAH under the ring name Jonah Rock as a member of TMDK and continued to make his mark around the world,” the statement read. “On behalf of all our wrestlers and staff, we extend our heartfelt condolences and pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

The tributes from both NOAH and NJPW highlight the lasting impression Reed left on the Japanese wrestling scene and the relationships he built throughout his international career.