Enzo Amore has broken his silence on speculation surrounding a possible WWE comeback, leaving the door open for a reunion with longtime tag team partner Big Cass.

Following reports earlier this month suggesting that Amore had signed a new contract with WWE, the former Cruiserweight Champion addressed his future during an appearance on Allenownz Wrasslin. Amore explained that WWE remains the only major wrestling promotion he sees himself working for, reflecting on how he carved out his own path following his departure from the company. “There’s only one show in town for Enzo Amore, and that is the WWE,” Amore stated. “And if I couldn’t go there, I had to figure it out on my own, and I did.”

Amore also discussed the significance of WWE recently showing his face on television following Big Cass’ return to the company. Having previously dismissed the possibility of a comeback, Amore acknowledged that circumstances may have changed. “Now that Big Cass is back out on WWE TV and we actually saw Enzo Amore on WWE TV. They showed Enzo’s face, right? We never thought we’d even see the day that might happen,” he said. “So they said never say never. I screamed it at the top of my lungs and I might have to take that back. So I don’t know what the future holds.”

Although Amore stopped short of confirming that he had re-signed with WWE or that a reunion was in the works, he encouraged fans to rally behind his former tag team partner and expressed confidence that there remains an audience for Enzo and Cass. “Don’t give up on Cass, guys,” Amore continued. “I know for a fact the WWE has not given up on him. I know for a fact that the WWE universe has not given up on Enzo and Cass. So in the meantime, I need you to get behind Big Cass.”

Big Cass is currently aligned with reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page on WWE programming.

Whether Amore will eventually join his former tag team partner remains to be seen, but his latest comments are likely to fuel further speculation about a potential reunion.