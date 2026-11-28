One of WWE’s biggest events of the year takes center stage tonight.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 emanates from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, airing live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States.

The 40th annual Survivor Series features two WarGames matches, a traditional five-on-five elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico, and a WWE Women’s World Championship showdown between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

Also advertised are appearances by The Rock and John Cena, with tonight’s event marking the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut.

Below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s premium live event:

Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Lucien Price, and Royce Keys) with Jaida Parker.

Women’s WarGames Match: Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch.

Traditional Five-On-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano).

The Rock makes an appearance.

John Cena makes an appearance.

Join us here at PWMania.com tonight for complete live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 results, match-by-match coverage, and all the latest news coming out of the premium live event.