Rhea Ripley has penned an emotional tribute to Bronson Reed, reflecting on their longstanding friendship and the journey they shared from the Australian independent wrestling scene to WWE.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday evening that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, tragically passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Taking to X following the devastating news, Ripley recalled watching Reed perform at Riot City Wrestling in Adelaide when she was just 12 years old. She also shared personal memories of their time working together outside of wrestling, attending their WWE tryout together, and eventually making it to the United States to represent their home country on the global stage.

Describing Reed as her “wrestling big brother,” Ripley spoke about the support he provided throughout her career and the lasting impact he had on those fortunate enough to know him.

Ripley shared the following heartfelt message:

“Jermaine

Words can’t describe how much of a warm and bright light of a human you were. Your presence and laugh could literally turn the dullest of rooms into such a fun and safe space.

From watching you at Riot City Wrestling in little old Adelaide South Australian at 12 years old, I always knew you were special to the Australian wrestling scene. But, I never could have expected exactly how special you would become to me. From working shows together in Australia, to working at nutrition warehouse together and downloading each other movies/shows to watch while on our shifts, having our tryout together, to then both making it over to the states and represent our country together while doing what we both love. I never could have imagined that it would end so abruptly. You always looked out for me and gave me a shoulder to cry on when I needed it most. Just a genuine teddy bear with an infectious chuckle. You were my wrestling big brother and It’s really not going to be the same without you around. This breaks my f*cking heart, and it’s certainly affected everyone that’s been lucky enough to share a wrestling locker room with you.

My heart goes out to your wife Paige and your little miracle Deja. Please if everyone could respect their privacy, but keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

J Rock

Jonah

Bronson

I’ll love you forever Jermaine”

Ripley’s tribute offers a deeply personal insight into the bond the two Australian WWE Superstars developed long before achieving international success.

We at PWMania.com continue to extend our deepest condolences to Reed’s family, friends, colleagues, and everyone affected by his untimely passing.