Former WWE announcer Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) has paid tribute to Bronson Reed while calling for broader conversations about accountability within the professional wrestling industry.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday evening that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Taking to X following the heartbreaking announcement, Becker remembered Reed fondly and expressed her willingness to support his wife, Paige, during this difficult time. “Bronson was one of the bests. But the fact I’ve said that the last few times we’ve lost our people is heartbreaking. To his beautiful wife… whatever I can do I will do.”

In a subsequent post, Becker addressed the need for greater accountability within professional wrestling, emphasizing that her love for the business should not prevent difficult conversations from taking place. She also referenced the tragic passing of Owen Hart in 1999. “As much as I love professional wrestling, that love shouldn’t come at the expense of holding the industry accountable. These conversations are long overdue. They should’ve started with Owen Hart.”

Hart tragically lost his life following an accident during WWE’s Over the Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999.

While Becker’s comments have raised broader questions about accountability in professional wrestling, WWE has not released further details regarding the medical complications that led to Reed’s passing.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the wrestling community as friends, colleagues, and fans mourn the loss of Reed.