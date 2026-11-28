WWE has come under criticism from fans over the presentation of its tribute to Bronson Reed during Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, with viewers questioning whether artificial intelligence was used for the accompanying voiceover.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had tragically passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

The pre-taped November 27 edition of SmackDown opened with an memorial graphic honoring Reed, accompanied by a voiceover acknowledging his passing. However, the presentation drew criticism from viewers who believed the narration was AI-generated.

Several of the most-liked comments on WWE’s official YouTube upload expressed disappointment with the tribute, with fans calling for a more personal and heartfelt acknowledgment of Reed’s life and career.

A comment from @OSW, which received more than 5,000 likes, read: “A.I. voice is SO INSULTING to his memory. It’s devoid of emotion and empathy. Please just do a lovely tribute to Bronson at the Survivor Series 💚”

Other prominent reactions included:

@Koz_GD: “Really? An AI voiceover? He deserves so, so much more. RIP Big Bronson Reed.”

@js6698: “Man, you thought so little of him you used an AI voice to announce it?”

@kuro3864: “Using AI is insulting. Rest in peace man.”

@lobstersquid935: “Unbelievable, both his passing and the company’s response.”

Despite the criticism, it has not been independently confirmed whether WWE used artificial intelligence to generate the voiceover featured in the tribute.

With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames taking place tonight at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, many fans are hoping the company will pay further tribute to Reed during the premium live event.