PWMania.com previously reported that WWE announced the passing of Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, on Friday due to medical complications at the age of just 38. The announcement also revealed that Reed’s wife, Paige, was pregnant.

In response to this tragedy, WWE has stated that all net proceeds from Reed’s merchandise will be donated to support his family. This information was included in the listings for Reed’s merchandise on WWE Shop, which mentioned, “In the wake of Bronson Reed’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support his wife and children.”

Currently, the company has nine items of Reed’s merchandise available, with the donation announcement included in each listing.