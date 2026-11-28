AEW star MJF has called for respect and compassion following the tragic passing of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, expressing frustration with those turning the devastating news into another instance of wrestling tribalism.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday evening that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

While tributes have poured in from across the professional wrestling industry, portions of the online wrestling community have shifted the conversation toward WWE vs. AEW arguments, accusations, and personal attacks.

Taking to X, MJF urged fans to put their promotional allegiances aside and show respect for Reed and his grieving family. “Can we not make another young wrestler dying a tribalistic nightmare? Can we respect the person and their family? What the f*ck is wrong you people?!?”

Some of the online criticism has been directed toward Oba Femi following the incident at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where Reed suffered injuries after being thrown off the stage and through a table. Others have questioned WWE and TKO’s corporate decisions, as well as the medical treatment Reed reportedly received in Saudi Arabia.

However, no direct connection between the Crown Jewel incident and Reed’s passing has been established in WWE’s announcement.

MJF’s comments come amid an outpouring of support from performers across multiple wrestling promotions, with many sharing personal memories of Reed and offering condolences to his loved ones.

The focus of MJF’s message was clear: respecting Reed’s memory and his grieving family should take precedence over promotional rivalries.