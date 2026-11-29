During the 2026 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on Saturday, Team Mexico—comprised of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, WWE World Tag Team Champion “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix, Dragon Lee, and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano—defeated Team USA, which included “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Best in the World” CM Punk, WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match. Penta emerged as the sole survivor for Team Mexico.

Despite their loss, the segments featuring Punk and Rhodes leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames—especially the one with WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Punk’s reaction when Rhodes announced Seth Rollins as the fifth member of Team USA—were among the best television WWE has produced this year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, these segments have received widespread acclaim internally. One source mentioned that it wouldn’t be surprising to see more segments featuring Rhodes and Punk, as their chemistry has been the standout takeaway from these interactions.