The Bloodline emerged victorious against 946 in the Men’s WarGames Match at Saturday’s Survivor Series: WarGames PLE.

However, after the match, Reigns and The Bloodline were brutally ambushed by Keys and his team. 946 locked the cage from the inside, handcuffed Reigns to the cage, and slammed the rest of The Bloodline onto the exposed part of the ring. Keys capped off the attack by striking a defenseless Reigns with the title belt.

During the post-show for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns responded to Keys, yelling that he and his family had defeated 946. He also stated that he would see Keys on Monday’s RAW.

Reigns said, “You want everything I have, huh? This is all fun and f***ing games. You want war? We brought the WarGames, and we whooped your a**. We won fair and square. You wanna take it? Then f***ing take it. I’ll see you Monday.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments below.