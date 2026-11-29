WWE held its 40th edition of Survivor Series on Saturday, November 28th, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The event was headlined by the Men’s WarGames match featuring The Bloodline and their opponents, 946.

Additionally, there was an in-ring segment with WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, during which he shared a shot of tequila with a fan at ringside.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the fan was former U.S. Navy sailor Steven Wright, who has previously appeared on the WWE edition of Undercover Boss.