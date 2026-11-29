The 2026 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event took place on Saturday, featuring a Men’s WarGames Match as the main event. In this match, The Bloodline, consisting of WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “Main Event” Jey Uso, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, triumphed over the team known as 946, which included Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, individuals within WWE believe that even though The Bloodline emerged victorious over 946 during the match, the future seems to point towards Reigns facing Keys at a significant WWE event in the “not-so-distant” future. This might explain why 946 attacked The Bloodline following their match.

However, the report did not specify which event this potential matchup would take place at or whether it will be a title match or a straight singles match. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.