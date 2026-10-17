Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule After WrestleMania

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has been working a part-time schedule since 2022, focusing on major television appearances and premium live events instead of non-televised house shows. After winning the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, Reigns stated that he would be more active during the summer of 2026.

He subsequently appeared on WWE programming, defending his championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank, while also making regular television appearances. However, he has not participated in a non-televised live event since October 2023. Reigns has recently explained that he no longer considers these appearances necessary.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns is expected to maintain his current reduced schedule with WWE following WrestleMania, rather than moving toward semi-retirement. This comes after The OTC suggested that he might consider “going into semi-retirement” after WrestleMania to spend more time with his family. As previously reported, a title defense against “The Ruler” Oba Femi is a frontrunner for the main event at WrestleMania 43.