Backstage Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s Injury And WWE Return

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was seen using crutches during a backstage segment on Monday’s episode of RAW. During a confrontation, Becky Lynch pointed out Vaquer’s ankle injury, to which Vaquer responded that it was “nothing” and that she would only be sidelined for a few days.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vaquer’s injury is legitimate and not just part of a storyline. Meltzer also indicated that, as Vaquer mentioned, she is not expected to be out for an extended period. However, it remains unclear whether she will be absent for just a few days or cleared to return by next week’s episode of RAW.

WWE has been emphasizing the feud between Vaquer and Lynch, especially after their rivalry contributed to Liv Morgan winning the Women’s World Championship at Money in the Bank in a Triple Threat Match that involved all three competitors.