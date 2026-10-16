Backstage News On Sheamus’ Negotiations With TNA Wrestling

Former WWE Champion Sheamus reportedly held discussions with TNA Wrestling about a potential appearance at Bound For Glory 2026, but the two sides were ultimately unable to reach an agreement.

According to Fightful Select, Sheamus and TNA were in contact regarding the possibility of working together for the pay-per-view. However, negotiations concluded without a deal being finalized, and Sheamus did not appear at the event.

The report also addressed speculation surrounding Max Caster’s involvement at Bound For Glory.

There had been suggestions that Caster was selected for a spot originally intended for Sheamus, but that was reportedly not the case.

According to the update, Caster was not chosen over the former WWE Champion, and the two situations were not directly connected.

Sheamus’ discussions with TNA came amid growing interest in his next career move following his departure from WWE.

Earlier this month, Sheamus publicly confirmed that he had become a free agent and shared an update showing off his current physique.

The former WWE star has also been the subject of reports concerning potential interest from AEW, although no agreement with the promotion has been announced.

While Sheamus’ negotiations with TNA did not result in an appearance at Bound For Glory, the discussions indicate that the promotion explored the possibility of bringing him in following his WWE departure.

It remains unclear whether Sheamus and TNA could revisit discussions in the future or whether the veteran will pursue opportunities elsewhere.

For now, Sheamus remains a free agent, with his next professional wrestling destination yet to be confirmed.