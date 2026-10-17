Roman Reigns Discusses Learning Fight Choreography For Street Fighter

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC,” Roman Reigns, appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast. He discussed various topics, including how he learned Street Fighter’s stunt fighting through repetition.

Reigns said, “The day job helps me with that, you know what I mean? So when you practice, the good thing is I got there and I had probably about a full week of practice with the stunt team. JV, John Valera, okay, one of the top stunt coordinators in the game, I think he started in the Wick production and he’s just done everything ever ever since. They put a lot of time into me and gave me a lot of gave me a lot of reps. As an athlete, that’s what I need.”

On fighting Andrew Koji and how he was working a little stiff:

“I got used to working with certain brothers, you know, the stunt guys. My guy Nico, and Ryu’s double was a guy named Aki. And I got used to working with Aki. And by the time I get on set with Andrew, his flow was a little different. His timing and rhythm and he likes to get in there. And that’s what Andrew, Andrew Koji, he’s, man, you would have thought he was like a UFC fighter. Even doing what I do, you have to have a little bit of toughness to you. But man, yeah, he was getting in there. He was working a little stiff, as we call it in the business.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.