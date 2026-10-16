Backstage Update On WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Plans In Saudi Arabia

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 7th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, there has been speculation that the event may be moved to a different country and venue due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources close to the situation indicate that WWE and others involved still believe the event will proceed as planned in Saudi Arabia. Reports confirm that WWE has a backup venue ready in the U.S. in case it becomes unfeasible to hold the event in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Jewel 2026 event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.