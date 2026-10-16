Friday, October 16, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Backstage Update On WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Plans In Saudi Arabia

By
James Hetfield
-
(Image Credit: WWE)

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 7th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, there has been speculation that the event may be moved to a different country and venue due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources close to the situation indicate that WWE and others involved still believe the event will proceed as planned in Saudi Arabia. Reports confirm that WWE has a backup venue ready in the U.S. in case it becomes unfeasible to hold the event in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Jewel 2026 event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved